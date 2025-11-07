Trump Economy: October Monthly Job Cuts Exploded To A 22-Year High

Unsurprisingly, the guy who said he's delivering an "economic miracle" and who falsely bragged about Walmart's Thanksgiving Day dinner costs, now has something new to his resume: Job destroyer.

So far this year, nearly 1.1 million job cuts have occurred —the most since 2020 —according to the research firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

“This is the highest total for October in over 20 years, and the highest total for a single month in the fourth quarter since 2008. Like in 2003, a disruptive technology is changing the landscape,” said Challenger in a statement.

NBC News reports:

On Wednesday, the private payroll processor ADP released its own October jobs data, showing that employers added just 42,000 jobs in the month. The ADP report also flagged job losses in the leisure and hospitality sector as a potential sign of trouble ahead, given the industry’s acute sensitivity to consumer sentiment. ADP's chief economist called the losses in hospitality and leisure a "concerning trend." Both Challenger and ADP's reports landed as major companies such as Amazon, IBM, UPS, Target, Microsoft, Paramount and General Motors announced plans to eliminate tens of thousands of jobs.

Earlier today, perhaps aware of the report's release while licking his wounds from the Blue Tsunami, Trump lied about the cost of Thanksgiving dinner.

"2025 Thanksgiving dinner under Trump is 25% lower than 2024 Thanksgiving dinner under Biden, according to Walmart," he falsely wrote. "My cost are lower than the Democrats on everything, especially oil and gas! So the Democrats “affordability” issue is DEAD! STOP LYING!!!"

Actual grocery prices have not decreased at Walmart. The retail giant notes that the cost of Walmart’s Holiday Meal has decreased due to the removal of some items.

It’s kind of like making the cereal boxes smaller and charging the same price. We’re not that stupid.