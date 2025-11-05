Trump Pretends He’s ‘Delivering An Economic Miracle’

Apparently, Donald Trump thinks Tuesday’s Democratic tsunami is good news for him going forward.

"After last night's results the decision facing all Americans could not be more clear,” Trump droned. “Our opponents are offering an economic nightmare. We’re delivering an economic miracle.”

It’s a miracle, alright. So long as you love spiking inflation, unaffordable health insurance, struggling Americans losing food benefits, prioritizing Argentinians over Americans, terrorizing and deporting agricultural workers and citizens of color – and oh, yeah, going on a killing spree in the Caribbean while setting the country on a path to war in South America for no good reason. All the while destroying huge parts of the People’s House in favor of marble and gold-plated glitz that nobody voted for.

Tuesday night, voters sent a very loud message to the Trump Kleptocracy and Billionaires Enrichment administration.

Trump seems to have missed it. “We've done really well,” he said on Wednesday. “I think it's the best nine months they say of any president. And I really believe that.” Whoever “they” are that told him, assuming he didn’t just make it up and believe the voices in his head, there’s no way Trump can BS his way into changing people’s bank balances and wallets. People who aren't already billionaires, that is.

Trump is 30 points underwater in public approval for his handling of inflation, 18 points underwater on the economy and trade.

Americans know he has failed bigly at what is probably the most important thing they thought he’d be good at.

The old man just can’t handle the truth.

Trump: "After last night's results the decision facing all Americans could not be more clear. We have a choice between communist and common sense. Does that make sense to you? Common sense. It's common sense or communism. Look back 1,000 years. It hasn't worked."