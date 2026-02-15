GOP Senator Claims Trump 'Focused On Rule Of Law' With Straight Face

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin beclowns himself once again when asked about the DOJ trying to prosecute Trump's political enemies. Mullin made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN and was asked about the Trump Department of Justice's failure to get indictments against six members of Congress for seditious conspiracy for heaven forbid urging people to follow the law, and Mullin used the "I'm not an attorney" excuse to pretend he had no reason to weigh in on Trump politicizing the Department of Justice, before accusing the Biden administration of politicizing the DOJ for prosecuting Trump for the actual crimes he committed.

TAPPER: So your fellow Republican Senators were pretty outspoken about what the Trump administration tried to do. Murkowski called the attempted indictments chilling. Tillis called it political lawfare that needs to stop. Grassley said the Justice Department should focus on going after real lawbreakers. Wicker said the grand jury made the right decision.

How do you feel about the Trump administration trying to send those six members of Congress, including two of your Senate colleagues, to prison?

MULLIN: Well, Jake, it's not the lane I walk in. I leave that to the DOJ. I'm not an attorney. Don't pretend to be an attorney. My branch of government is the legislative branch.

What we have been focused on and what I've been laser focused on is DHS funding, trying to get away from this Democrat shutdown with DHS. It's actually political theater.

So what's going on at the DOJ? If it's something I need to get involved in because it's legislative requirement, then I'll get involved in it. Until then, I'll let them do their job.

TAPPER: I do have a tough time imagining, let's say if the Biden administration had tried to prosecute Rand Paul for saying things about COVID that they didn't like, I have a tough time imagining you would say the same thing.

MULLIN: Well, I would say the same thing if I'm not familiar with the case law or if it's something that I need to do. Like I said, I'm not an attorney. I stay very focused on my lane.

I tell people all the time, listen, I'm never going to ask you to do a job that I haven't done or I think I can do better. Being an attorney has never been something I want to do.

And so, Jake, I'm very serious when I say this. I'll let DOJ play out. What we don't want to happen is for the DOJ to be used for political leverage, which is what happened underneath the Biden administration, which is what happened when they went after Trump for year after year after year. And we're trying to change that.

I know the Republicans and know the President is focused on the rule of law. And that's what we are. We want to restore the faith to the American people, restore the government back to the American people, allow the FBI, allow the DOJ, allow the Border Patrol, allow ICE to be able do their job and enforce the laws that Congress passed.

TAPPER: Well, you just said you didn't want to weigh in, but then you accuse the Biden DOJ of politicizing the DOJ. I mean, this DOJ is going after Trump's political opponents, Comey, Letitia James, the people on the Fed, two of your colleagues, Kelly and Slotkin.

I mean, you really don't think this DOJ is politicized?

MULLIN: I don't think there's even a question that the DOJ was weaponized against President Trump at this point. I mean, I don't even think that's a question.

But what this is is nothing but a distraction. What you and I are talking about is nothing but a distraction about what is actually happening right now with the Democrat party by this political theater, by shutting down DHS for something that you even admitted yourself can't be done. They're not stopping ICE from doing their job. They're not stopping the Border Patrol from doing their job.

All this is is a political theater because the State of the Union is coming up a week from Tuesday. Because if this was really a serious conversation, they wouldn't be holding the TSA workers or FEMA or the Coast Guard hostage over something that cannot be done by the ridiculous shutdown of DHS.

TAPPER: Well, I don't know that I'm "even admitting" something. I'm just laying out facts.