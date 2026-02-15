Report: Trump Lashes Out At GOP Senators Who Dared To Call Out His Racism

As we discussed here, Sen. Tim Scott and others were rightfully horrified by Trump's racist social media post depicting the Obamas as apes, and Trump and his White House have gone from feigning ignorance, to blaming it on a staffer, to now defending what he did.

We're apparently now at the doubling down revenge stage for anyone that dared to speak out about it.

CNN's Alayna Treene reported on Anderson Cooper's show this Friday that Trump is enraged at Senators Tim Scott and Katie Britt, because we all know that Trump's racism isn't the problem, it's anyone who dares to be offended by it.

REPORTER: Mr. President, have you fired or disciplined that staffer who posted the video from your account that included the Obamas?

TRUMP: No, I haven't.

COOPER: The president yesterday saying there have been no consequences for the purported staffer who allegedly posted the racist meme that went up on his social feed a week ago Thursday. Former President Michelle Obama's apes.

Tonight, not only is there no proof a staffer posted it and not the president, and no repercussions for anyone who may have posted it, according to new reporting there may be repercussions for some Republican lawmakers, including South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who's Black. He called the Obama post, quote, the most racist thing I've seen out of this White House I've seen.

Alayna Treene who has the story joins us now. So Alayna, you're reporting that the president has talked about consequences for Republicans who push back on the post. Is it clear what that means?

TREENE: Not necessarily, but we have a good idea, Anderson, from what we’ve even heard the president say this week when we saw six Republicans break with him on a different issue, on his tariffs on Canada.

He said that they would likely face primaries and would suffer consequences in the elections.

But look, from what I was told from multiple sources who were with the president or had been hearing about these comments last weekend when he was at Mar-a-Lago is he was specifically focused on two lawmakers.

He had railed against a lot of them, but Tim Scott in particular really got under his skin that he had spoken out publicly about that post.

The president telling his allies essentially that he felt Tim Scott should have reached out privately given they have a close relationship. That it was really Scott’s post calling it racist that he felt made the entire story blow up.

I will say from another conversation I had with the source, they said that Tim Scott had actually privately reached out to the president first before he had posted that criticism of the post, but then didn’t reach him. And so he went ahead and published it on social media.

Now, the president also had pretty strong words. I was told even stronger language for Alabama Senator Katie Britt, who had also spoken out about this.

He had used a lot of expletives, I was told, when talking about her lack of loyalty in doing that.

And also said that she was dead to him.

So very, very much anger from the president over how some of these lawmakers had reacted.

And I do think it reflects kind of this growing, a sense that we’re seeing of Republicans who, for the president’s first year in office, really rarely, if at all, stepped out of line to break with him. We’re seeing that happen more and more in recent months.