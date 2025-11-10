Trump Pardons Giuliani And Other Pals Who Subverted Election

The 75+ names include some familiar faces.
By Susie MadrakNovember 10, 2025

I guess he just wants to nail down his legacy as Most Corrupt President Ever, since as far as I know, none of the people he pardoned face federal charges. Does it make him feel like he might get into heaven? God knows, Tipplin' Rudy has made himself a ruined man in service of his King. More likely, he wants them to keep quiet. Via the NYTimes:

President Trump has granted pre-emptive pardons to Rudolph W. Giuliani and others accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to an official familiar with the matter.

The official, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said on Monday that those pardoned include John Eastman, a lawyer who advised Mr. Trump’s 2020 campaign, and Sidney Powell, a conservative pundit who was briefly a public face of his campaign.

The presidential pardons, which would only apply in federal court, are largely symbolic. None of those named are currently facing federal charges, and the pardons cannot shield them from ongoing state-level prosecutions.

Maybe it's meant to reassure the minions he's currently using not to worry, he'll take care of them.

Here's a partial list:

Trump just celebrated Schumer's cave by pardoning 75+ co-conspirators including Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and Sidney Powell, for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Brad Johnson (@climatebrad.hillheat.com) 2025-11-10T05:03:15.429Z

Trump pardons top allies who aided bid to subvert the 2020 election

Politico (@politico.com) 2025-11-10T05:55:32Z

Sunday: Trump applauds the resignation of Beeb execs bc Panorama truthfully said that Trump encouraged rioters.

Monday: Trump pardons over 50 of his co-conspirators and enablers in attempting to steal the 2020 election.

emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) 2025-11-10T12:25:36.730Z

The pardons are primarily symbolic: No one on the list has been charged with federal crimes, and Trump can't pardon those facing state charges in GA, AZ, NV and WI.

But it's another effort by Trump to recast the history of his bid to seize a second term in 2020. www.politico.com/news/2025/11...

Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney.bsky.social) 2025-11-10T06:00:02.968Z

I think it’s more than symbolic. He’s setting up standing to sue to possibly get the pardons recognized by SCOTUS so he can control state crimes too.

Kim Wehle (@kimwehle.bsky.social) 2025-11-10T11:53:12.903Z

Trump pardons Giuliani and allies accused of trying to subvert 2020 election – latest updates

The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 2025-11-10T12:26:14Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon