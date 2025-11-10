Trump Pardons Giuliani And Other Pals Who Subverted Election

I guess he just wants to nail down his legacy as Most Corrupt President Ever, since as far as I know, none of the people he pardoned face federal charges. Does it make him feel like he might get into heaven? God knows, Tipplin' Rudy has made himself a ruined man in service of his King. More likely, he wants them to keep quiet. Via the NYTimes:

President Trump has granted pre-emptive pardons to Rudolph W. Giuliani and others accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to an official familiar with the matter. The official, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said on Monday that those pardoned include John Eastman, a lawyer who advised Mr. Trump’s 2020 campaign, and Sidney Powell, a conservative pundit who was briefly a public face of his campaign. The presidential pardons, which would only apply in federal court, are largely symbolic. None of those named are currently facing federal charges, and the pardons cannot shield them from ongoing state-level prosecutions.

Maybe it's meant to reassure the minions he's currently using not to worry, he'll take care of them.

Here's a partial list:

Trump just celebrated Schumer's cave by pardoning 75+ co-conspirators including Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and Sidney Powell, for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election. — Brad Johnson (@climatebrad.hillheat.com) 2025-11-10T05:03:15.429Z

Trump pardons top allies who aided bid to subvert the 2020 election — Politico (@politico.com) 2025-11-10T05:55:32Z

Sunday: Trump applauds the resignation of Beeb execs bc Panorama truthfully said that Trump encouraged rioters. Monday: Trump pardons over 50 of his co-conspirators and enablers in attempting to steal the 2020 election. — emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) 2025-11-10T12:25:36.730Z

The pardons are primarily symbolic: No one on the list has been charged with federal crimes, and Trump can't pardon those facing state charges in GA, AZ, NV and WI. But it's another effort by Trump to recast the history of his bid to seize a second term in 2020. www.politico.com/news/2025/11... — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney.bsky.social) 2025-11-10T06:00:02.968Z

I think it’s more than symbolic. He’s setting up standing to sue to possibly get the pardons recognized by SCOTUS so he can control state crimes too. — Kim Wehle (@kimwehle.bsky.social) 2025-11-10T11:53:12.903Z