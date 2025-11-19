Trump's Got Georgia On His Mind Again

After DA Fani Willis was forced off the case involving the Orange Felon and his accomplances who were accused of interfering with the 2020 elections, they had to find a new prosecutor. However, prosecutor after prosecutor politely declined the case, until one didn't:

The nonpartisan Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia was tasked with replacing Willis after she was disqualified over an “appearance of impropriety” created by a romantic relationship with the special prosecutor she’d chosen to lead the case. The organization’s executive director, Pete Skandalakis, said Friday that he would take the case on himself. [...] Legal action against Trump is unlikely to proceed while he is president. However, 14 other defendants still face charges, among them former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani as well as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Trump earlier this week announced pardons for people accused of backing his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election — including those charged in Georgia — but Skandalakis has said that has no bearing on these state charges.

Even though the Orange Felon might not yet face trial himself, there will be 14 people lining up to throw him under the bus to save their own worthless hides. Add that to the feud between him and MTG, the Orange Felon must see red every time he hears something about Georgia.

And if you factor in the Epstein files, his tariff troubles, and that his brain has the consistency of cottage cheese, well, that's an awful lot to put on a 79-year old with likely congestive heart failure. Gee, I hope nothing bad happens.