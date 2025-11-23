Wisconsin Student Learns About Fascism Directly From School Principal

After Charlie Kirk was unalived, the student body of Hamilton High School in Sussex, Wisconsin, discussed allowing "Club America," an organization affiliated with TPUSA, to open a chapter in the school. The kids in the student body wisely chose not to allow the club to form on campus. In fact, the decision was unanimous.

A few days after the student body rejected the club, their posters started popping up around the school. A student, who knew that the group was rejected, tore down a poster that was near her locker.

It turns out that the principal, Kommadant Dominic Bauer, had arbitrarily decided to approve the club, but didn't bother telling anyone. Despite it being his own dirty little secret, he still suspended the student.

"We consider that to be vandalism and at times harassment depending on what the behavior is," Dominic Bauer, Hamilton High School's principal, said. "Do you think that the situation is fair?" Reporter Jenna Rae asked Nasgovitz. "Absolutely not. Especially because I don't understand," Nasgovitz responded. "We should be able to question why was that, why was that the best action, why was that the best route, does that fit for this specific infraction and this student?"

Bauer explained that, apparently out of the blue, he decided to research this and found that most student bodies supposedly don't have a voice in the matter, citing a 40-year-old law, the Equal Access Act. The Equal Access Act states that schools may not deny comparable access to groups because of their philosophical, religious, political, or other content that might be discussed at the group.

Based on that archaic law, Bauer decided to also remove the decision-making power of the student body for any future groups that might want to form at the school, like Youth for Hitler or something like that. However, something tells me that a more diverse group, like a support group for the LGBTQ community, would somehow get rejected out of hand by Herr Bauer.