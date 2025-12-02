Randy Rainbow Takes On RFK Jr!

A parody of "Cabaret" sharply skewers the HHS Secretary.
By Frances LangumDecember 2, 2025

[Editor's Note: Video above starts with a sponsorship ad, the music starts at the 2:42 mark.]

Randy Rainbow is back, this time with a take-off on the most popular musical number from "Cabaret."

AND it's all about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In the video, Rainbow makes fun of Kennedy's claim that taking Tylenol while pregnant can cause autism.

In the video, Rainbow dresses up like a nightclub host and sings his own version of the famous "Cabaret" song:

What good is listening to logic and proof?
Throw all those facts away.
Science and safety are just a hoax.
Listen to RFK!

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon