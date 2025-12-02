Randy Rainbow Takes On RFK Jr!

[Editor's Note: Video above starts with a sponsorship ad, the music starts at the 2:42 mark.]

Randy Rainbow is back, this time with a take-off on the most popular musical number from "Cabaret."

AND it's all about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In the video, Rainbow makes fun of Kennedy's claim that taking Tylenol while pregnant can cause autism.

In the video, Rainbow dresses up like a nightclub host and sings his own version of the famous "Cabaret" song:

What good is listening to logic and proof?

Throw all those facts away.

Science and safety are just a hoax.

Listen to RFK!

