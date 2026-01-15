John Amato Interviewed By The Professional Left Podcast!

A fun time was had by all...
By Frances LangumJanuary 15, 2026

John Amato visits The Professional Left Podcast to discuss his journey from music to political blogging, including his early experiences with video content creation and sharing during the 2000s. Our convo covers the evolution of digital media in politics, with particular focus on the early days of blogging and the collaborative spirit among left-leaning bloggers who shared content through blog roundups. We conclude with reflections on media credibility and misinformation, as well as discussions about favorite TV shows and movies from 2025.

Don't forget that John still needs our help to recover his tremendous loss during the Pacific Palisades wildfire last year.

Open thread below...

