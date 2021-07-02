2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

John Amato On The Professional Left Podcast

Our own John Amato sits down with our own Frances Langum, and her hubby Driftglass!
By Frances Langum
The Owner/Publisher of Crooks and Liars, John Amato, sat down this week with The Professional Left Podcast to discuss the infrastructure deal, liberal websites and Facebook, and the 2022 midterms.

The Professional Left Podcast has been going since 2010. Co-host Frances Langum/Bluegal has been with Crooks and Liars since 2007.

For more Professional Left Podcasts, check out their website or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

