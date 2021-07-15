Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
comments

John Amato On The Bob Cesca Show

Our own John Amato talks politics, and the past and future of blogging, with Bob Cesca!
By Frances Langum
John Amato On The Bob Cesca Show
Bob Cesca and John Amato

The owner and publisher of Crooks and Liars, our own John Amato, sat down with Bob Cesca for a wide-ranging discussion of politics, the history of blogging, the impact of social media, and the outlook for blogs and politics in the future.

"Hosted by Bob Cesca, the popular Salon.com contributor and editor for The Daily Banter, the Bob Cesca Show combines funny liberal political talk from podcasters knee-deep in the trenches of the American political debate."

Show notes:

John Amato from Crooks & Liars -- [Explicit Language] John is the founder of Crooks & Liars, one of the original liberal blogs dating back to the middle 2000s, and it was the first blog to feature streaming video long before YouTube existed. John's also a successful professional musician, performing with Duran Duran, Ronnie Montrose, Ringo Starr -- and even Ozzy Osbourne in a weird way. Follow John on Twitter @JohnAmato.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team