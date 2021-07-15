John Amato On The Bob Cesca Show

The owner and publisher of Crooks and Liars, our own John Amato, sat down with Bob Cesca for a wide-ranging discussion of politics, the history of blogging, the impact of social media, and the outlook for blogs and politics in the future.

"Hosted by Bob Cesca, the popular Salon.com contributor and editor for The Daily Banter, the Bob Cesca Show combines funny liberal political talk from podcasters knee-deep in the trenches of the American political debate."

