John Amato On The Leslie Marshall Podcast

Listen to "John Bolton Out as National Security Adviser; Trump's Intelligence Mishaps Led U.S. to Extract Top Spy from Russia" on Spreaker.

Our own John Amato spoke with Leslie Marshall on Tuesday:

Leslie begins this episode with her 'Ripped from the Headlines' news segment, where she gives her own take on the freshest political news of the day.

For the remainder of the show, Leslie is joined by John Amato, Founder of CrooksAndLiars.com, an award-winning site for progressive news and media criticism. Started in 2004, Crooksandliars.com was the first website to feature audio and video online, revolutionizing how political news is consumed and distributed on the Internet.

Leslie and John discuss the significance of, and fallout from, President Trump ousting his third National Security Adviser, John Bolton (who says he was not fired, but resigned). Trump will become the first President to have 4 national security advisers in his first term, per CNBC's Kayla Tausche.

They finish the hour by exploring the alarming CNN story that Trump's intelligence mishaps led to the U.S. having to extract our top spy from Russia in 2017.

As per the CNN Exclusive, "The (spy) was considered the highest level source for the US inside the Kremlin, high up in the national security infrastructure, according to the source familiar with the matter and a former senior intelligence official.

According to CNN's sources, the spy had access to Putin and could even provide images of documents on the Russian leader's desk.The decision to carry out the extraction occurred soon after a May 2017 meeting in the Oval Office in which Trump discussed highly classified intelligence with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. The intelligence, concerning ISIS in Syria, had been provided by Israel."