John Amato Talks Politics With The UnPresidented Podcast

A treat for the C&L family: our own John Amato, publisher and owner of Crooks and LIars, appeared this week on the UnPresidented Podcast. Cliff Schecter and John Aravosis interviewed the "Vlogfather":

Our good friend John Amato, the founder of Crooks & Liars, joins us to talk about the latest really bad polls for Trump's reelection effort (including an awful Fox News poll -- awful for Trump, that is), the Kyle Kashuv Harvard controversy, and ThinkProgress' money trouble and what it means for online media and the future of Facebook's monopoly control over so much of the media world. PS John also talks to us about the time he toured with Duran Duran!

The entire interview is available to their Patreon subscribers. We're grateful to John A. and Cliff for providing this seventeen-minute excerpt.