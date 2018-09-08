Listen Up! Your Podcast Guide For Saturday, September 8th

It's Saturday, you're not going to work today (hopefully!), things have to be done, AND you need to catch up on a week of news.

Never fear, my lovelies, we have you covered. Here is a list of must-listen podcasts featuring me, my fearless compatriot Bluegal with her lovely spouse Driftglass, my friend and fellow MOMocrat Donna Schwartz Mills and our own Aliza Worthington.

Load 'em up and listen.

Here I am ranting about impeachment, Kyl, and more with AmericaBlog's John Aravosis and Cliff Schecter, early into the Kavanaugh hearings before he lied his ass off in front of God and the United States Senate on the Unpresidented Podcast.

Excerpt here:

You can subscribe for the full podcast here.

For those of you who are not listening to The Professional Left Podcast with Driftglass and Bluegal, please immediately proceed to your nearest podcast app and subscribe at once.

You can listen here, or on Stitcher Radio or iTunes, where you should subscribe!





Finally, yours truly along with our own Aliza Worthington and fellow MOMocrat Donna Schwartz Mills spend some time talking about lying liars like Kavanaugh, President Obama's speech, and more: