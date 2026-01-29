Progressive City Prosecutors Form Coalition To Fight ICE Abuses

Strength in numbers!
By Susie MadrakJanuary 29, 2026

Nine progressive prosecutors are launching a coalition to share strategy for prosecuting federal law enforcement officers who violate state laws, Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner announced Tuesday.

The organization, which is called the Project for the Fight Against Federal Overreach, will also include Mary Moriarty, the elected prosecutor in Minneapolis. Its acronym, F.A.F.O., references a slang term for negative consequences, and its formation was spurred by “growing concerns about warrantless entries, unlawful detentions, and coercive enforcement tactics by federal agents,” according to a news release.

[...] Prosecuting any police officer raises significant obstacles, since officers are authorized to use deadly force when they reasonably perceive a serious threat. The Constitution’s supremacy clause gives federal agents additional protection, though they do not have absolute immunity, as Vice President JD Vance initially claimed. They can ask for a federal court to shield them from prosecution if their actions were authorized under federal law, and if they can show that they did “no more than what was necessary and proper.”

Mr. Krasner said the new organization would provide “mutual support” to prosecutors who are “up against the might of the federal government.” So far, nine prosecutors from around the country have signed on.

Nine DAs are coalescing to work on prosecuting federal agents for 'overreach':

—L. Krasner in Philly
—J. Creuzot in Dallas
—M. Moriarty in Minneapolis
—L. Conover in Tucson
—S. Descano in Fairfax (VA)
—R. Fatehi in Norfolk (VA)
—S. Morales in Portsmouth (VA)
—P. Dehghani-Tafti in Arlington (VA)

Taniel (@taniel.bsky.social) 2026-01-28T00:41:17.274Z

Ahhh I'm so happy to see this! I just published this the other day: objectioneverything.substack.com/p/objection-...

Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins.bsky.social) 2026-01-28T03:47:06.246Z

Reporting and analyzing from the ground in Philadelphia! People here are terrified we'll be Noem's next target.

But some city leaders, including DA Larry Krasner, have a plan to scare off ICE. I think it would work — if the mayor will allow it.

www.salon.com/2026/01/28/p...

Amanda Marcotte (@amandamarcotte.bsky.social) 2026-01-28T12:26:02.925Z

