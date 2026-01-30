Steve Deace: Destroy Minnesota Like Sodom And Gomorrah

Far right broadcaster Steve Deace wants Trump to turn Minnesota into his Sodom and Gomorrah and destroy the state to teach the country a lesson.

The Blaze talk show host joined Christian Nationalist Eric Metaxas, who was furious Trump doesn't want to be labeled an authoritarian.

"Why don't we actually pass the legislation that we wanted, that we believe in, and they're going to call us that no matter what we do, stop trying to be reasonable. Someone must be made," he said.

Right Wing Watch: "Someone must be made an example out of," Deace proclaimed. "A community must be made an example out of so it's a cautionary tale, so that everybody still knows what Sodom and Gomorrah means. It's been 4,000 years; everybody knows. An example must be made. We've not made an example out of anybody yet."

WTF is he talking about?

In the Bible, most everyone was killed in Sodom and Gomorrah, so he's calling for a mass murder event of 5.7 million committed by the US government on its own people that trumps anything since the Holocaust.