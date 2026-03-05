‘Insects, Rodents’ Part Of Health Violations At Trump’s NY Club

The home page for Donald Trump’s Westchester, New York golf club (I refuse to link to it but it’s easily found on Google) boasts of “five star private club amenities all within a friendly and family oriented atmosphere.” Apparently, somebody forgot to mention that it’s not just a friendly atmosphere for the two-legged kinds of families.

Westchester County Department of Health officials reported “insects, rodents observed” during their November 20, 2025 inspection of Trump’s club. NOTUS got the scoop on what it said was “previously unreported state health data.”

In case that isn’t stomach-turning enough, Health officials also noted food that was “uncovered, mislabeled, [and] stored on floor,” and “missing or inadequate sneeze guards.”

Also, it turns out the guy who just destroyed the East Wing of the White House in favor of his $300 million Marie Antoinette ballroom isn’t the master builder he pretends to be.

“Poorly constructed’ rooms ‘in disrepair’ and ‘inadequate’ lighting and ventilation,” were also found by the health inspectors, NOTUS reported.

None of the violations were deemed “critical.” Just gross, apparently.

That was not the case last summer when officials found “critical” violations at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey club. Then the club received a grade of 32, out of 100, “after the club was flagged for 18 violations, including all three requirements in the ‘food protected from contamination’ category," Conover Kennard wrote. But hours later, she pointed out, the place was reinspected and received an 86.”

But don’t listen to me, Trump fans. Eat up!