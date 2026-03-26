Mike Johnson: When Trump Uses Mail-in Ballot, It's Good

Rep. Mike Johnson, with no proof or even a smidge of evidence, claimed that it was legal for Trump to cast a mail-in ballot in Florida because some states protect against fraud while others do not.

There is no proof of any mail-in ballot voter fraud, and there never has been.

The Republican Party in Congress and the Supreme Court are vehicles for Trump to have his every whim and conspiracy theories made flesh.

REPORTER: President Trump has railed against mail-in voting as rigged. He said it's a form of cheating, as recently as Monday. But he's also called on Congress to do away with certain types of mail-in voting in certain circumstances. But in yesterday's special election in Florida, he voted by mail. How do you square those two statements?

I wish reporters would push back on Trump's lie about voter fraud every time he lies about it.

The reporter should say this instead: "He said it's a form of cheating, as recently as Monday, but there is no proof of any voter fraud or election cheating either through the mail or at polling stations yet he's also called on Congress to do away with certain types of mail-in voting in certain circumstances."

Anyway, back to Jebus Johnson, who lied through his teeth.

JOHNSON: Look, I think some states have handled mail-in balloting well. I think Florida is a good example of that. They don't allow fraud. They have great systems. I mean, I was talking yesterday to Laurel Lee, one of our colleagues here in the House, and she used to help run elections in the state of Florida, and she talked about how many great processes they have in place to ensure that you don't have a lot of fraud. But that is not true in other parts of the country. And that is the concern, especially in a state like California or states where they just send mail-in ballots to everyone for no reason whatsoever. It is a matter of common sense. -- It is an obvious thing that if you're mailing ballots out inherently, it opens the door, at least the possibility, of fraud.

Thou shalt not lie, Rep. Johnson. Shame on you.

Having the federal government control mail-in ballot laws because of a minute possibility of fraud is ridiculous especially when there is no evidence.

No state sends mail-in ballots to everyone for no reason whatsoever. You must be a registered voter. Yes, even in California. And ahead of the ballot mailing, there is a postcard mailing to confirm that a voter registered at an address is still living there.

You cannot be a registered voter if you are an undocumented migrant who has received a restricted driver's license.

Here is the main difference via Ballotpedia: "This is where Florida and California diverge most sharply, and it's directly relevant to Watson. Florida requires ballots to be received by 7:00 pm on Election Day — full stop. California is far more permissive: all ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the elections official no later than 7 days after the election. This 7-day grace period is exactly the kind of law that a ruling in Watson could invalidate."

Making it harder to vote has been the golden goose to Republicans since African-Americans became true American citizens with the absolute right to vote.

Reinterpreting 19th-century laws and offering unusual analogies should not change the mail-in ballot laws. How voting takes place is a state's right issue, not a Donald Trump lie.