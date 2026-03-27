Trump Flummoxed Over Question About Mail-in Ballot

Donald Trump turned defensive when he was caught by a reporter asking him why he used a mail-in ballot, when he routinely claims they are rife with fraud.

Trump was apparently ready for the question, but still babbled like a fool and immediately was caught lying.

TRUMP: Tell me about mail-in ballots go ahead -- You mean I use the mail-in ballot - you probably said - yeah I did. REPORTER: Why did you use... TRUMP: You know what, because I'm president of the United States and because of the fact that I'm president of the United States. I did a mail-in ballot for elections that took place in Florida because I felt I should be here instead of being in the beautiful sunshine. REPORTER: You were in Palm Beach, sir the weekend... TRUMP: That's right, and I - yeah, and I decided that I was going to vote by mail-in ballot because I couldn't be there. Because I had a lot of different things ...

Trump admitted he was in Palm Beach so he was in Florida. When he's caught lying he really dissembles.

TRUMP: ...but you know we have exceptions for mail-in ballots. You do know that right? So if you're away, we have an exception if you're in the military We have an exception if you're on a business trip. We have an exception if you're disabled. We have an exception and if you're ill if you're not feeling good, so I was away Mostly in Washington DC, so I used a mail-in ballot, but I appreciate the question because I know I know it was so well-meaning

Trump is so clueless and ridiculous that he read off a list of exceptions that allow people to use mail in ballots, but those restrictions are only in eight red states.

States like Florida are "no excuse mail voting," state which means any registered voter can request a vote by mail ballot.

Trump is such a person.

Trump used every conceivable excuse to claim the 2020 election was stolen from him, but even after years of his acolytes spending millions on his false claims, no proof was ever even remotely found. One of his pet peeves were mail-in ballots so to continue with the Big Lie, the Supreme Court is now weighing its decision on restricting mail-in ballots.

Mail-in ballots are great for Trump, but not for anyone else.