Republicans Have A Cesar Chavez Problem

The nation was rocked with the news that labor and immigrant leader Cesar Chavez had groomed and raped women and girls. But even as the country was still reeling, people were springing to action across the nation.

Celebrations and parades honoring Chavez were immediately canceled. Community leaders started discussions of changing the names of streets, parks, and community centers that were named after Chavez. An often-repeated suggestion was naming the areas after Delores Huerta, one of Chavez's victims and a labor leader in her own right. In Milwaukee, a statue of Chavez was wrapped in black plastic until it can be removed.

That is how it should be. There was no asking what if or questioning the accusers. There was just acceptance, as disappointing as it was, and action taken to remove Chavez from places of honor. I would imagine that soon Cesar Chavez Day will no longer be celebrated as a holiday. Again, that is how it should be.

But the news of Chavez's crimes is creating a bigger problem for the Republicans than for the Democrats. While the Democrats are rolling up their sleeves and doing what has to be done as decent human beings, their conduct shines a glaring light on the Republicans' actions, or lack thereof, regarding the Trumpstein files.

Republicans have been consistently trying to deny what has been revealed in the files, trying to make excuses or just flat out denying the truth in the evidence. They're playing games and trying to cover up the facts, and by doing so, revictimize the girls who had been raped by Epstein and whoever else.

In the matters of the Trumpstein files and the crimes committed by Chavez, there are no winners. But one group conducted themselves with dignity and justice, while the other just brought more shame upon themselves.