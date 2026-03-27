'Wrong Answer!': Matt Schlapp's Question At CPAC Goes Full Dumpster Fire

Oh, the joys of watching the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) each year to see what clusterfuck of a circus they'll be presenting. This year's edition in Texas delivered the usual chaos, headlined by none other than Matthew Schlapp: conservative activist, lobbyist, and occasional groper (distinct from the Groyper variety, naturally).

Matthew Schlapp found himself at a loss for words on Friday after his attempt to energize the crowd at the annual CPAC gathering in Texas turned upside down for him. The crowd's answer to Schlapp's question is likely one reason Trump is avoiding the event this year.

"How many of you would like to see impeachment hearings?" he asked the pro-Trump crowd.

To Schlapp's surprise, the crowd cheered.

"No," Schlapp said. "That was the wrong answer. Let me try it again."

"How many of you would like to see impeachment hearings?"

Some in the crowd still cheered, though it was less enthusiastic.

"No," he said again. "Can someone bring some coffee out for the people of CPAC? We've got to keep this House majority."

Bravo, Matt. You asked them a question, and they replied, so of course your big crowd-energizing bit went full dumpster fire. The crowd didn't let him tell them what to think, or they're too stupid to comprehend the simple question.