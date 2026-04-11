C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Cannonball Adderley & John Coltrane 'Limelight Blues'

These musicians also appeared on the groundbreaking Miles Davis recording, "Kind of Blue."

Wiki:

The AllMusic review by Scott Yanow awarded the album 4½ stars and states: "Altoist Cannonball Adderley and tenor saxophonist John Coltrane really push each other on these six selections... Coltrane's very serious sound is a striking contrast to the jubilant Adderley alto

The Penguin Guide to Jazz awarded the album 3 out of 4 stars asserting: "The session with Coltrane is really the Miles Davis band without Miles and it's a bit of good fun, both hornmen flexing their muscles on the blues and a ballad feature apiece".[4]

Open thread...