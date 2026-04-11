C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Cannonball Adderley & John Coltrane 'Limelight Blues'

Two of the greatest sax players of all time.
By John AmatoApril 11, 2026

These musicians also appeared on the groundbreaking Miles Davis recording, "Kind of Blue."

Wiki:

The AllMusic review by Scott Yanow awarded the album 4½ stars and states: "Altoist Cannonball Adderley and tenor saxophonist John Coltrane really push each other on these six selections... Coltrane's very serious sound is a striking contrast to the jubilant Adderley alto

The Penguin Guide to Jazz awarded the album 3 out of 4 stars asserting: "The session with Coltrane is really the Miles Davis band without Miles and it's a bit of good fun, both hornmen flexing their muscles on the blues and a ballad feature apiece".[4]

Open thread...

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