Fox Blames The Media For WHCD Incident

If there's one thing we've learned about Trump's propaganda channel, it's that they're going to use incidents like the one this weekend as a cudgel to silence his critics.

Here's the crew from this Sunday's Fox & Friends Weekend blaming the media for the apparent assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

JONES: So again, multiple problems. I talked to the president last night on my way home to New York. And again, a lion in his heart — extremely gracious. If I was in this situation, if I was the principal here, I would not have been as kind.

I will say this as I'm wrapping up, guys: the media — I understand the president said this was a moment of unity because we were all in the same room at one time, and they got to see what this family goes through on a day-to-day basis, which is a high level of threat.

But they were not the target. This was not an attack on the press. They were gunning for one person. And the question is, there's a moment of unity right now, but what's going to happen Monday morning? Are you going to inflame? Are you going to put the same radicals on your program that have been inflaming this rhetoric against one side? So I look forward to seeing the coverage on Monday morning.

JENKINS: And that's a great point, Lawrence. And Brian, to your point about political violence — Lawrence is referring to Hasan Piker, who is platformed by a New York Times platform, saying that it's okay to socially murder the CEO of a healthcare company, among many other things.

But we've seen this morning, finally, one Democrat member of Congress — Marie Gluesenkamp Perez — who tweeted simply: "Please stop trying to murder the president." And it strikes us, because we saw lots of statements last night from people like Hakeem Jeffries and others that condemned political violence, but didn't address exactly what Lawrence is talking about — the elephant in the room — which is this attempt to kill Donald Trump, the president.

And so you wonder: will this rise in political violence only be solved if we are all honest about the threat that has been percolating and growing? Because now we have witnessed the third attempt on President Trump's life.

KILMEADE: Yeah, I mean, I don't want to assign any political party to a would-be assassin. We're going to find out about this guy. It looks like, according to a report in the New York Post, he told people initially that he wanted to get to the president or one of his officials — one of his people.

So somebody was going to pay the price. But if that guy had gotten in the room, it would have been a bloodbath — people shooting back and forth, acting instinctively, no matter how well-trained. There were 2,000 people in there. You literally could not walk between the tables. I've been to about ten of these events and I've never seen it so packed. This would have been terrible.

I hope politicians would ratchet down the rhetoric. I'm not optimistic, Lawrence, that anything changes on Monday. Maybe they'll give it a day or two before they start pulling for Iran in the war against the U.S. and saying Hasan Piker has some good points.

That's the guy you're referring to — the one Gavin Newsom says he'd like to podcast with, and Ro Khanna says he'd like to listen to all sides on. One part of what Piker says is that he's pro-shoplifting, loves Hamas, and that Rick Scott should be killed. You actually call for that? Rick Scott should be killed? I'd like to see any condemnation of that. So I'm not optimistic things are going to be ratcheted down for more than a day or two.

HURT: Lawrence, we all obviously hope that they are ratcheted down. What is your level of hope that that might happen?

JONES: I mean, it took them about two days after the Charlie Kirk incident to go back to the same old playbook. I really want to be unified, but I can't have a kumbaya moment when we've had multiple examples of this happening and we already know what the response will be.

I think the security measures are one thing. And I'm not saying that people in the media or Democrat politicians can control the crazies — there's just a certain segment of the population that is crazy.

But giving them a platform, sometimes almost excusing it and saying, "Oh no, that's not what they meant — this is just freedom of speech" — it's not. And I think it's incumbent on all Democrats, all politicians of both parties, to do exactly what that congresswoman said: stop trying to assassinate the president of the United States.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Amen.