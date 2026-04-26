Trump Uses WHCD Incident To Plug The Epstein Ballroom - UPDATED

Shortly after the incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, the Trump crime syndicate held a press conference. During Trump's prepared speech, he read a word from the apparent sponsor of the incident, the Epstein Ballroom:

And we looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight, and I will say, you know, it's not a particularly secure building. And I didn't want to say this, but this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we're planning at the White House. It's actually a larger room, and it's much more secure. It's drone-proof. It's bulletproof glass. We need the ballroom. That's why the Secret Service, that's why the military are demanding it. They've wanted the ballroom for 150 years for lots of different reasons, but today is a little bit different because today we need levels of security that probably nobody's ever seen before.

I find it remarkable that his staff was able to have such a speech written out in mere seconds. It's almost like it was written out beforehand.

And then, right on cue, the army of sycophants all chimed in with almost identical tweets demanding a ballroom:

My, what an exceptional set of coinkydinks that is!

And this episode of Says Me Street was brought to you by the letters B and S.

H/T Acyn for the video

UPDATE: It is a mantra this morning, following his Lie Social post

In Trump’s first post of the day, he says the incident at the WHCD last night is proof that the White House Ballroom needs to be built. — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2026-04-26T13:48:54.667Z

Of course Fetterman chimes in:

We were there front and center.



That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government.



After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these. pic.twitter.com/eeUBnlSe5y — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 26, 2026

And this sums it up: