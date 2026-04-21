GOP Lawmaker 'Accused Of Beating Women' Drafts Expulsion Resolution Against Nancy Mace

A Republican lawmaker who was accused of violence against women has reportedly drafted an expulsion resolution against Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) before she can do the same to him.

On Monday, NOTUS reported that the resolution drafted by Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) notes that Mace berated security officers and Transportation Security Administration officials at Charleston International Airport.

Mace responded on X by telling Mills to "bring it on."

"Cory Mills lied about his military service, has been accused of beating women, has a restraining order against him, and has allegedly been stuffing his own pockets with federal contracts while sitting in Congress," she wrote. "As a survivor, I will always stand up and right the wrongs of others. He is only coming after me because he knows he's next."

Last week, former Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Tony Gonzales (R-FL) resigned before Congress could vote on expulsion resolutions that were drafted after sexual misconduct allegations came to light. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus McCormick (D-FL) could face an expulsion resolution this week for allegedly misusing Federal Emergency Management Agency funds.

Over the weekend, Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, predicted that Mills would be expelled from Congress. Trump endorsed Mills earlier this year.

"I submit to you that Cory Mills makes Eric Swalwell look like Mother Teresa," Stone said on his Sunday radio program. "Cory Mills should definitely be on this list. There is a self-funding, very wealthy 100% MAGA standing in the wings, ready to file for the seat, to represent the Trump America First agenda."