Jury Finds Live Nation And Ticketmaster Violated Anti-Trust Laws

The verdict came after four days of deliberations in which the jury considered a long list of questions it was asked to consider in a complex case that involved weeks of expert testimony.
By Susie MadrakApril 16, 2026

A federal jury yesterday found that Live Nation, the concert giant that owns Ticketmaster, operated as a monopoly in violation of federal and state antitrust laws, ending a closely watched trial in New York that could have far-reaching consequences.

The verdict came after four days of deliberations in which the jury considered a long list of questions it was asked to consider in a complex case that involved weeks of expert testimony.

Judge Arun Subramanian will determine remedies in a separate proceeding. That could include significant divestments by Live Nation, or even a breakup of Live Nation and Ticketmaster — an outcome that the federal government had called for when filing its case almost two years ago.

Live Nation also faces monetary damages as a result of the jury’s verdict in the case, which was brought by 34 states. The jury determined that Ticketmaster had overcharged consumers by $1.72 for each ticket. The judge will next set an overall damages amount based on the jury’s finding.

BREAKING: A jury finds that Ticketmaster and Live Nation had an anticompetitive monopoly over big concert venues.

The Associated Press (@apnews.com) 2026-04-15T19:13:14.650Z

Live Nation illegally monopolized the market for tickets, protecting its position through pressure and leverage, jury finds

Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) 2026-04-15T19:23:57.603Z

Jury finds Live Nation, Ticketmaster committed antitrust violations www.courthousenews.com/jury-finds-l...

Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) 2026-04-15T20:58:52.513Z

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