Marjorie Taylor Greene: Trump Has Fought To Cover Up Epstein Files

On CNN Thursday, Marjorie Taylor Greene said Donald Trump called her a "traitor" because she refused to take her name off the discharge petition forcing the release of the Epstein files.

Trump's actions support Greene's contention that Trump had much to hide if the files were released.

Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown asked the former MAGA influencer and Congresswoman if Pam Bondi should be forced to testify as the former AG overseeing the release of the Epstein files.

"I think the victims of Jeffrey Epstein deserve answers, they deserve justice, they deserve transparency, and they have been asking for far too many years," she said. "So hopefully [Bondi] changes her mind and hopefully more information will continue to come out."

Brown asked if Trump should testify to Congress and Green revealed how she refused to be bullied by Demented Donald.

BROWN: But do you think that he should, at some point, speak out about it and be subpoenaed? GREENE: Well, he spoke about it to me. And he told me his friends would get hurt. And so that was a clear message that I got. And that was why he ended up calling me a traitor. He called me a traitor to him because I would not obey his wishes of taking my name off of the discharge petition because he said that his friends would get hurt. And that's what we've seen. We've seen President Trump fight to cover up the at scene files and fight to prevent them from being released. And it's I think that speaks for itself.

If Trump didn't really know Jeffrey Epstein well, and had nothing to do with the files then why did he try to force one of his biggest allies in Congress to remove her signature supporting the release of the Epstein files?

Trump is knee-deep in the Epstein files and his name has appeared thousands of times.

It also backs up the underage victim that said Trump tried to have sex with her.