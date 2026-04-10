Marjorie Taylor Greene: Trump Has Fought To Cover Up Epstein Files

Trump called her a traitor for supporting the release of the files.
By John AmatoApril 10, 2026

On CNN Thursday, Marjorie Taylor Greene said Donald Trump called her a "traitor" because she refused to take her name off the discharge petition forcing the release of the Epstein files.

Trump's actions support Greene's contention that Trump had much to hide if the files were released.

Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown asked the former MAGA influencer and Congresswoman if Pam Bondi should be forced to testify as the former AG overseeing the release of the Epstein files.

"I think the victims of Jeffrey Epstein deserve answers, they deserve justice, they deserve transparency, and they have been asking for far too many years," she said. "So hopefully [Bondi] changes her mind and hopefully more information will continue to come out."

Brown asked if Trump should testify to Congress and Green revealed how she refused to be bullied by Demented Donald.

BROWN: But do you think that he should, at some point, speak out about it and be subpoenaed?

GREENE: Well, he spoke about it to me. And he told me his friends would get hurt. And so that was a clear message that I got.

And that was why he ended up calling me a traitor. He called me a traitor to him because I would not obey his wishes of taking my name off of the discharge petition because he said that his friends would get hurt.

And that's what we've seen.

We've seen President Trump fight to cover up the at scene files and fight to prevent them from being released. And it's I think that speaks for itself.

If Trump didn't really know Jeffrey Epstein well, and had nothing to do with the files then why did he try to force one of his biggest allies in Congress to remove her signature supporting the release of the Epstein files?

Trump is knee-deep in the Epstein files and his name has appeared thousands of times.

It also backs up the underage victim that said Trump tried to have sex with her.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon