Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“Good to evil seems evil.” -- Ray Bradbury, Something Wicked This Way Comes
By driftglassApril 29, 2026

Today in 1983, Mr. Dark's Pandemonium Carnival arrived in theaters in a solid adaptation of Ray Bradbury's classic 1962 novel, "Something Wicked This Way Comes." It’s the story of a diabolical carnival and its demonic proprietor, who preys on the townsfolk by granting wishes in ways that doom them. Whether or not you draw any parallels between Bradbury's story and the state of American politics is entirely up to you. I saw this at a second run theater in the Chicago suburbs one afternoon in June. The show let out around sunset, and as I left I noticed that at the other end of the huge parking lot, bathed in the burnished golden glow of the setting sun, a crew had begun setting up carnival rides for a Fourth of July fair. The effect was...striking.

McSweeney’s: Things I Said I Watched but Actually Just Saw the Meme.

Left Jabs: He Didn’t Mean to Make Ukraine Great Again.

First Draft: Virginia: Sitting In Limbo.

Attention space nerds! Did decaying dark matter help create the universe's first supermassive black holes?

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

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