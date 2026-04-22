NSA Comments On Missing Scientists

In a very bizarre case, the FBI is now investigating any possible connections between the deaths and disappearances of at least 10 scientists and government workers tied to NASA.

Gizmodo, "The Trump administration has launched an investigation into the disappearances and deaths of 11 American scientists, the vast majority of whom were associated with federal nuclear or space research programs. Three of the scientists had direct ties to NASA, and the agency has finally broken its silence on the matter."

NASA is coordinating and cooperating with the relevant agencies in relation to the missing scientists. At this time, nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat. The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as able. https://t.co/92dTXGAxQn — Bethany Stevens (@NASASpox) April 20, 2026

NASA is saying there is no national security threat, but who knows?

Can we ever have a normal day under the Trump administration?

Open thread below...