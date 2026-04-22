NSA Comments On Missing Scientists

In a very bizarre case, the FBI is now investigating any possible connections between the deaths and disappearances of at least 10 scientists and government workers tied to NASA.
Gizmodo, "The Trump administration has launched an investigation into the disappearances and deaths of 11 American scientists, the vast majority of whom were associated with federal nuclear or space research programs. Three of the scientists had direct ties to NASA, and the agency has finally broken its silence on the matter."
NASA is saying there is no national security threat, but who knows?
Can we ever have a normal day under the Trump administration?
Open thread below...