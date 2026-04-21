PA Dem Congressional Delegation Has No Love For John Fetterman

It's expected that he faces a primary challenge.
By Susie MadrakApril 21, 2026

John Fetterman is likely to face a Democratic primary challenge.

Fetterman has made a number of public breaks with the Democrats over issues like Israel, immigration, and tariffs. He has expressed more willingness to support Trump’s nominees than most Democrats, breaking with his party to vote with the Republicans. He's also fond of going on Fox News and criticizing Democrats.

Chatter has been circulating for months that Pennsylvania Democrats would seek to oust Fetterman in the 2028 primary, where polling shows he is very vulnerable to a challenger.

Meanwhile, the state GOP party chair told local media earlier this month that they were keeping an eye out for Fetterman switching parties, despite the senator’s repeated insistence he would not do so.

Not a single member of the Democratic delegation says Fetterman should run for reelection as a Democrat.

Punchbowl News reached out to the Democrats among Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation to see if any “would offer support” for Fetterman’s name being on the 2028 ballot again with a D by his name.

“No one would,” wrote Cohen.

Probably because so many of them are eyeing Fetterman's fall as an opportunity for themselves!

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