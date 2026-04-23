Sugar Daddy Sex Scandal In Trump's Counterterrorism Unit

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism Julia Varvaro is under investigation for seeking sugar daddies. Is anyone at HHS watching terrorism?
Sugar Daddy Sex Scandal In Trump's Counterterrorism Unit
Credit: Instagram and Screenshot Daily Mail
By RedStateRachelApril 23, 2026

The Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism with the Department of Homeland Security Julia Varvaro is making headlines about claims she uses "sugar daddies" to fund her lifestyle.

The Daily Mail reports the 29-year-old Vavaro 'actively seeks' rich and older men on Hinge and Seeking, a platform that matches women looking for a "sugar daddy." The British media outlet noted the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism goes by the name of Alessia on the Seeking website.

The Daily Mail reported that the counterterrorism executive denies the allegations against her. However, the British outlet noted the Seeking account used by Alessia, uses the same photo Valvaro posted on her Instagram account and shared that the profile in question indicated Alessia preferred a man who is "quietly playful for mutually beneficial experiences."

Sounds a little sugar daddy-ish but maybe that's just me.

Counterterrorism Executive's Busy Social Life

Accusations about America's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism were made by Robert, who declines to use his last name. Not sketchy at all.

Robert claims he took Varvaro on luxury trips to Aruba, Italy, California, and South Carolina, spending tens of thousands of dollars. The jilted sugar daddy told the Mail he dropped more cash on Varvaro, spending big to give her Cartier jewelry, designer handbags, and other shopping sprees.

Varvaro replied to the Daily Mail's questions in typical Trump Administration way, by denying any wrongdoing:

"I didn't know it was bad to go on vacation with your boyfriend...We were together in an exclusive relationship. We went on vacations. I don't know what's the problem with that."

Looking at Varvaro and the 22-year-old intern in charge of terrorism prevention, it doesn't seem like anyone is keeping tabs on America's counterterrorism dangers.

But why would Varvaro worry about seeking sugar daddies? Between RFK Jr's brainworms and national security risk Kash Patel, it seems like the bar is hell for the Trump team's professional conduct.

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