RFK Jr Gets An Earful About Why He Deserves Impeachment

Rep. Haley Stevens put together a nicely concise explanation as to why RFK Jr. is a threat to our public health and a disgrace to this country. You may recall that she has filed articles of impeachment against him. On Friday, she held them up to his face.

“You have attacked life-saving research on cancer and Alzheimer's. You have implemented measures that have raised costs, kicked families off their insurance, and made it harder to get coverage. You devastated rural hospitals,” Stevens said.

Kennedy began to interrupt. It sounded like he was accusing her of making it up. But anyone paying attention knows she spoke truth and facts.

Stevens was not deterred. “Look, to top it off, Mr. Secretary, I got a copy of HR 944, do you know what it is? Your impeachment articles, Sir,” she continued.

Raising her voice, Stevens added, "You have gutted America's public health, and you have sacrificed our leadership in medical research and innovation. Americans today are less safe under your watch. Children are dying of diseases that we thought we had eradicated.”

"You can smirk, sir, but I answer to the people of Michigan, and they have told me you should be ashamed. You should resign, and if you refuse, Congress should remove you from office,” she concluded.

Stevens is 100% right about Kennedy. And that’s not counting his racism, the credible accusation of sexual assault, his brain worm, drug addiction, or his creepy obsession with mutilating dead animals.