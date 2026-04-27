Todd Blanche Refuses To Talk About Guns In Any Way, Shape, Or Form

Trump toadie acting Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche refused to consider any restrictions or changes to gun regulations when it comes to guns crossing state lines, after Face The Nation host quizzed him on the ease for any gunman to enter "no carry" states and cities like Washington D.C., and commit crimes.

Any mention of gun control or gun regulations is not permitted in the Trump administration so that the free flow of weapons, high-powered machine gun like rifles into this country causing mass casualties will not be hindered.

\Host Margaret Brennan brought up excellent points of contention which Blanche repeatedly exclaimed he would not be focusing on in any way, shape, or form.

A gun has more rights than an individual.

BRENNAN: So the alleged shooter, as we just said, had multiple weapons in his possession. Here in the District of Columbia, open carry is not permitted. You just said he traveled from California across the country by train. At this point, are you thinking at the federal level of changing security protocols in any way to, for example, match on trains what you are expected to go through when you fly, where you do have to declare a weapon when you cross state lines? How did he travel by train without any challenge and arrive here in the nation's capital? BLANCHE: Look, this isn't about, in my mind, changing the law or making the laws more restrictive around possession of firearms. -- We don't know how those firearms ended up in his possession in D.C. We can make some assumptions based upon what I just said about how he got to D.C., but I don't think the narrative here is about changing laws or making our laws more restrictive. BRENNAN: Well, I'm not talking about changing the law in terms of possession of a firearm. I'm asking about crossing state lines with that firearm and arriving in the capital. If you try to fly, you do have to have your firearms declared in some way. You don't when you get on a train. BLANCHE: Well, look, you are talking about, I mean, if we're asking the question, that's talking about changing the laws, and I don't think that's something that we should be focused on right now in any way, shape, or form.

Sure, guns don't kill people. People kill people by shooting guns at people.

I was waiting for Blanche to claim this incident is the reason they need to finish Trump's ridiculous ballroom.