'Beyond The Pale': Trump Calls For Kimmel To Be 'Immediately Fired' Over Widow Joke

President Donald Trump called on ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to be fired after he joked about the commander-in-chief's death days before a gunman allegedly attempted to assassinate administration officials at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
'Beyond The Pale': Trump Calls For Kimmel To Be 'Immediately Fired' Over Widow Joke
By David EdwardsApril 27, 2026

President Donald Trump called on ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to be fired after he joked about the commander-in-chief's death days before a gunman allegedly attempted to assassinate administration officials at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking," Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social. "He showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren't, and never would be. He then stated, 'Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.'"

"A day later a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives. He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason," he continued.

Trump insisted that Kimmel's joke was "beyond the pale."

"Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC," he concluded.

On Monday, First Lady Melania Trump also implied that Kimmel should be fired.

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