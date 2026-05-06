Ben Ferguson Accuses Democrats Of 'Victim Shaming' Trump

This has to be one of the more disgusting things to come out of this wingnut's mouth. Sorry Ben, but pointing out the hateful rhetoric that Trump spews day after day isn't "victim shaming."

Right wing radio host Ben Ferguson made an appearance on this Tuesday's The Faulkner Focus on Fox not "news," and was asked by host Harris Faulkner about Democrats pushing back on people telling them they need to tone it down criticizing Trump after the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Ferguson used the occasion to do more of what Hakeem Jeffries was responding to in the first place in the clip they showed -- which is the right's nonstop attempt to use the assassination attempt as a cudgel to silence Trump's critics.

Ferguson also made the ridiculous analogy that saying anything about the hatred and violent rhetoric Trump spews is somehow akin to someone blaming a rape victim for how they dress. Sorry Ben, but those two things are not remotely the same.

FAULKNER: It was the third assassination attempt on President Trump. But many on the political left are now doubling down on the dangerous rhetoric. Some are actually blaming the president himself. JEFFRIES: Get lost. Clean up your own house before you have anything to say to us about the language that we use. TODD: Chaos follows him. And you are less safe if you decide to go into his orbit. He does not care about your safety. He's not going to protect you. CHARLAMAGNE: At what point do people simply say, "Hey, Trump, it's clear that you're the drama"? KRISHNAMOORTHI: There is tremendous concern, as you can understand, given the threat levels that are going up — in part because of the president — and now three assassination attempts on him. His very low approval ratings unfortunately fuel a lot of disaffection. FAULKNER: What kaleidoscope are they looking through that they see a different reality than those of us who were actually there? And maybe some of them were, but Representative Hakeem Jeffries is just off the charts with what he says. Ben Ferguson, podcast host — what are they looking at? FERGUSON: It's victim shaming 101. This is no different than if someone's raped and you say, "Well, she was dressed scandalously for the club, so she kind of deserved it." That's what they're doing here. And when they say Donald Trump doesn't care about you and he's going to put your life in danger if you're in his orbit — Donald Trump is not trying to kill anybody. He's not shooting at anybody. He's not telling people to shoot at him. Donald Trump is trying to calm things down while the left keeps ratcheting it up. The Democratic Party refuses to understand that their words — calling this president a Nazi, Hitler, a dictator, a tyrant — are inspiring people to try to kill the president of the United States. And when they're called out on it, they double down, because their intent is clear, Harris. This is a president that the Democratic Party will never stop going after. They want him dead. That's the reality of this Democratic Party. Hakeem Jeffries is proof of that. FAULKNER: When they talk like that, we also know that some of them were in the room. So when they say "in his orbit," they were in his orbit. What are they even talking about? As journalists, it's our job to be there. It's the Correspondents' Dinner. FERGUSON: This goes back to isolation. What they really want is for Donald Trump to have nowhere in society where he is acceptable. And when you victim-shame — as Chuck Todd did, a supposedly non-biased journalist — you see exactly how biased he's become. What Chuck Todd is saying is that the president of the United States should not be allowed out in public. That Donald Trump should stay in the White House, never leave, never do anything, because everywhere he goes he is somehow a threat to society. This is the mental mind game they try to play with the American people — that you should be ashamed of this president, that he's evil, a dictator, a tyrant, Adolf Hitler. That goes back to the core of what they've been doing since the very beginning. Donald Trump should be able to go wherever he wants. He doesn't put anybody's life at risk. It's those who keep making these inflammatory statements that inspire people to keep trying to kill him. That's who should be blamed here.

Sorry pal, but Trump's not the victim here. He's responsible for the hatred he's brought upon himself, and he not only has put people's lives at risk, but he's also responsible for the deaths of who knows how many people with the cuts to USAID and this war of aggression he's started in Iran, and with the cruel cuts out social safety nets with that Big Turd of a bill they passed last year, and on and on with the misery this evil administration has inflicted on the world. He's reaping what he has sown, and it's not Democrats fault for pointing out what he's done.