Fox Guest: Calling Iran A Quagmire 'Definition Of Being Un-American 101'

Wingnut radio host Ben Ferguson and Fox's Harris Faulkner sound a lot like the nonsense we heard from the right during Bush's illegal invasion of Iraq back in the day.

Ferguson was a guest on this Friday's The Faulkner Focus. During a discussion where Ferguson was initially trying to minimize the fact that the midterms should be a bloodbath for Republicans by and attacking Democrats as not having a cohesive message for the voters, Ferguson then lashed out at Democrats who've called Trump's disastrous Iran war a "quagmire". He accused them of being un-American, hating the troops, and rooting against America.

FAULKNER: I just don't hear any of them rooting for America at a moment when our men and women are deployed in the Middle East. I don't hear anything about them talking about the good things that are happening in this country with regard to supporting not only those who are part of our communities with that, but also the law enforcement. I mean, protection at our airports...

FERGUSON: Look at the words they've used.

FAULKNER: ...please, protection at a time when DHS isn't even funded. I mean, it's really remarkable.

FERGUSON: Well, you look at the word they started using over the last three days. They started referring to the war in Iran as a quagmire.

We've taken out the top leadership, the second level, the third level, the fourth level. We've literally taken 40 years of a military buildup in Iran and decimated it in 40 days.

And they want to call that a quagmire. Like, you can come up with these conference call talking points all you want, and at the end of the day, do you hate this country? And are you rooting against America?

They clearly are rooting against our men and women in uniform who are doing an amazing job in this war with Iran. And the loss of life has been minimal. God bless our men and women in uniform for doing that.

But they're out there going, no, no, no. We got to find talking points to make the American people believe that what's actually happening is somehow a disaster. We've already lost this war. It's a quagmire. We're losing.

That, by the way, is the definition of being un-American 101. And the Democratic Party is rooting for our troops to lose and the president to lose because they want this to be about politics, not about national security.

FAULKNER: Wow. And the loss of life. We mourn every single one that we have lost in Operation Epic Fury.

FERGUSON: Amen.

FAULKNER: And we have seen something different out of this Pentagon. When we see the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, Razin Cain, stand up there and talk about how they are serving, who we've lost, who's still there, and what they're doing, that kind of attention as a military brat is something that we really haven't seen.

So no, they don't want to for America. It's unbelievable.