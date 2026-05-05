Dershowitz Wrote To Pulitzer Committee To Block Julie K. Brown

But she finally got a special citation from the Pulitzer Committee this year for her work.
By Susie MadrakMay 5, 2026

Journalist Julie K. Brown has received a special citation from the Pulitzer Prize committee for her work regarding Jeffrey Epstein.

A longtime investigative reporter at the Miami Herald, Brown spent years digging into the sweetheart plea deal prosecutors gave Palm Beach billionaire for his sex crimes. Her work eventually led to Epstein’s arrest in 2019.

On Monday, Pulitzer administrator Marjorie Miller announced Brown’s special citation during the livestreamed Pulitzer awards ceremony. Brown’s work in 2017 and 2018, “gives voice to the scores of victims that had been groomed and abused” by Epstein, Miller said.

Brown’s “Perversion of Justice” series won a prestigious George Polk award. The Herald entered the Epstein series for a Pulitzer Prize that year, but it was not a finalist. Alan Dershowitz, the attorney and television personality who helped broker Epstein’s original deal, wrote a letter to the Pulitzer committee that year, urging them not to honor Brown’s work.

Congratulations to my friend Julie K. Brown @jkbjournalist.bsky.social on a much deserved Pulitzer Prize. One of the most ethical, authoritative, and genuinely caring reporters you will ever meet. This honor was earned the hard way and could not be more deserved.

Adam Parkhomenko (@adamparkhomenko.bsky.social) 2026-05-05T01:07:25.573Z

I’ll be damned. The Pulitzer board did it. Good on them

Bill Grueskin (@bgrueskin.bsky.social) 2026-05-04T20:26:47.368Z

Julie K. Brown won a well-deserved Pulitzer today for her groundbreaking coverage of the Epstein scandal.
Here's a recent piece:

Sam Bellamy (@sambdesk.bsky.social) 2026-05-04T22:31:24.587Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon