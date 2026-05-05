Dershowitz Wrote To Pulitzer Committee To Block Julie K. Brown

Journalist Julie K. Brown has received a special citation from the Pulitzer Prize committee for her work regarding Jeffrey Epstein.

A longtime investigative reporter at the Miami Herald, Brown spent years digging into the sweetheart plea deal prosecutors gave Palm Beach billionaire for his sex crimes. Her work eventually led to Epstein’s arrest in 2019.

On Monday, Pulitzer administrator Marjorie Miller announced Brown’s special citation during the livestreamed Pulitzer awards ceremony. Brown’s work in 2017 and 2018, “gives voice to the scores of victims that had been groomed and abused” by Epstein, Miller said.

Brown’s “Perversion of Justice” series won a prestigious George Polk award. The Herald entered the Epstein series for a Pulitzer Prize that year, but it was not a finalist. Alan Dershowitz, the attorney and television personality who helped broker Epstein’s original deal, wrote a letter to the Pulitzer committee that year, urging them not to honor Brown’s work.

Congratulations to my friend Julie K. Brown @jkbjournalist.bsky.social on a much deserved Pulitzer Prize. One of the most ethical, authoritative, and genuinely caring reporters you will ever meet. This honor was earned the hard way and could not be more deserved. — Adam Parkhomenko (@adamparkhomenko.bsky.social) 2026-05-05T01:07:25.573Z

I’ll be damned. The Pulitzer board did it. Good on them — Bill Grueskin (@bgrueskin.bsky.social) 2026-05-04T20:26:47.368Z