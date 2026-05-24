'Donald Trump' To Be Sacrificed For Eid

I don't know anything about Muslim traditions, but I'd imagine this animal was chosen because it's rare, and the sacrifice is even more valuable as a result.

If only we could do the same with its namesake.

Source: GB News

Muslim worshippers in Bangladesh are set to sacrifice a rare albino buffalo nicknamed "Donald Trump" as part of the Islamic Eid al-Adha celebrations. The 1,500lb beast has become an internet sensation in the South Asian country due to its flowing golden hair - with many drawing parallels to the US President. Since going viral across social media, there has been a stream of visitors to the farm where he lives near the country's capital of Dhaka hoping to get a glimpse of the animal.

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But Donald Trump is set to be slaughtered within weeks as the Muslim country prepares for the festival of Eid al-Adha. An estimated 12 million livestock will be ritualistically killed in Bangladesh in celebration of the Islamic holiday.

🇧🇩 Donald Trump lookalike buffalo draws crowds in Bangladesh



Crowds in Bangladesh are flocking to snap photographs with an unlikely social media star — an albino buffalo with flowing blond hair nicknamed "Donald Trump". pic.twitter.com/NJiSnxQQlQ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 22, 2026