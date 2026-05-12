MAGA Fumes As Not A Single Trump Phone Has Been Delivered

Yet another Trump scam.

Source: Moneywise

More than a half million people paid $100 each for a gold smartphone featuring an American flag that Trump Mobile promised would be "Made in the USA." The problem is, one year later, they don't seem to have been made at all.

President Trump's sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump announced the Trump Mobile flagship T1 phone (1), retailing at $499, on June 16, 2025 — to coincide with the 10th anniversary of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign launch — as an alternative to Apple and Samsung. Since then, an estimated 590,000 buyers paid a collective $59 million in deposits to secure one of the phones.

The device would work with Trump Mobile's service plan. For $47.45 per month, Trump Mobile's "47 Plan" (2), which operates on the T-Mobile network, claims to be "better than the rest," offering 100% U.S.-based support; extensive 5G coverage; unlimited talk, text and data; telehealth services; roadside assistance, and international calling to over 230 countries and territories.

Not a single confirmed customer has received the phone, which was initially promised for late summer 2025 but later pushed back to November, then December and then mid-March this year. By April, Trump Mobile redesigned its website, removing the release date altogether.