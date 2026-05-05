'Serious Consequences': Judge Curbs Trump's Plot To Renovate DC Golf Course

U.S. District Court Judge Ana Reyes warned of "serious consequences" if the Trump administration failed to get her approval before renovating a Washington, D.C., golf course.

In federal court on Monday, the D.C. Preservation League argued that President Donald Trump should not be allowed to take over the East Potomac Golf Links for renovations. For months, crews have dumped debris from the destruction of the White House's East Wing at the golf course.

"Despite attestations to the court, the Trump-Vance administration appears to be moving forward aggressively to shut down DC's largest public golf course to explore another of the president's pet projects to benefit himself," the watchdog group said in a court filing.

Reyes said it was too early to issue an emergency injunction but insisted there would be "serious consequences" if more than 10 trees were destroyed without her approval.

"Attorneys for Trump Admin don't have clear answers for why there were closure signs on the golf course," correspondent Scott MacFarlane reported. "Judge is now concerned about a 'surprise' move against the golf course by Team Trump. Judge Reyes says she DOES NOT want surprises."

An attorney for the government insisted that there were no plans to close the venue.

"Wait - were there signs on the golf course yesterday, about closures?" the judge asked, according to Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press. "I'm just getting information that there were closure signs up yesterday."

"So if there's going to be a closure, I want the plaintiffs to be informed with enough time to seek relief. Given some of the issues around the District recently, we're not going to have act first and ask forgiveness later," the judge further added.