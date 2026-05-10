Watters: Selling Allies $25 Billion Of Weapons Makes Iran 'A Wash'

Someone explain to this clown Jesse Watters that that isn't how things work. On this Friday's The Five on Fox, Watters gushed about how well Trump's war with Iran is supposedly going and then made the ridiculous assertion that there couldn't be any weapons shortages because we're selling weapons to Gulf nations.

Here's more on that from The New York Times: As Stockpiles Fall, U.S. Sells More Missiles Worth $17 Billion to Gulf Nations:

The Trump administration has approved sales of thousands of air defense interceptor missiles and related services valued at $17 billion to Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, according to State Department and congressional officials. The exports were approved despite alarm among some Pentagon officials over the dwindling U.S. stockpiles of such missiles, which have been expended in large numbers during the war against Iran. The State Department gave formal notification of the sales to Congress last Friday. But it did not announce them in public statements, as it did with other arms sales to Israel and Gulf Arab nations that it authorized that day under an emergency provision. The packages of sales announced in news releases on Friday were valued at more than $8.6 billion, and the State Department said it was bypassing congressional approval to expedite them because of an emergency in the Middle East. In total, the State Department authorized about $25.7 billion in sales last Friday.

Here's Watters pretending that the weapons sales somehow makes the cost of the Iran war "a wash."

MCENANY: You know, Jesse, when Joe Biden was asked what the message to Iran was, he said, "Don't." Kamala was asked — she said, "Don't." When Trump was asked the same question, he said, "I would bomb the bleep out of them." I think I'd take that approach. WATTERS: Yeah, Jessica says China is going to give them money. How, Jessica? There's a blockade. They can't get anything in or out. It is a fragile ceasefire, but we're going to defend ourselves. If you have a mosquito fleet coming at destroyers, you're going to light them up with Hellfires from the Apaches. You're going to hit them with the .50-cal machine guns. And then they tried to lob some drones and short-range missiles at us, and we lit up the whole coastline with airstrikes. Goodbye. We've also knocked out some blockade runners, because they can't store oil. We hit them with the F-18 Super Hornets and they turned right around. They're running out of storage, and that's why the New York Times is reporting they're leaking oil all over the strait. It's an environmental catastrophe. Where's Al Gore? Isn't it funny? You don't hear any Democrats complaining about Iran. Listening to Jessica, she doesn't say anything about Iran — it's all about how Donald Trump is the bad guy here. They're slaughtering women, they're polluting the strait, they've blocked the strait — which has caused energy prices to rise — and they're lobbing missiles at civilian targets, and it's always, "Donald Trump this, Donald Trump that." Last week, you know what they said? "This war costs too much." They said it was $25 billion. Well, guess what? We just sold $25 billion of weapons to our allies. So now it's a wash, right? Read the news, Jessica. TARLOV: I did. WATTERS: $25 billion. TARLOV: But that doesn't include the repairs we have to make to all of the equipment they've destroyed. WATTERS: Okay — you also said we were running out of missiles. So how are we running out of missiles if we're selling all the missiles to our friends in the Middle East? Then there was this — another leak from the CIA, anonymous sources, during the Trump administration. "Oh, Iran has 75 percent of their missiles still." Really? We're still going to buy anonymous leaks from the CIA deep state to hurt Trump? "Oh, they have four to six months left." Really? Then why are they leaking oil all over the strait? Listen, we're supposed to get some sort of counter-proposal tonight. Trump's driving a pretty hard bargain — he's saying: give us all the enriched uranium, freeze for decades, nothing underground, shut down every single nuclear site. It's a tough ask. So it's going to take a while. I don't know what they'll come back with — no one does. But if they don't come to the table, you still have Bridge and Power Plant Day on the table. You could still take Kharg. You could still remove a few layers of the leadership. I'm willing to play this out. I think we have the upper hand when you look at the economy.

I thought Trump could open the strait up in a day if he wanted to. Isn't that what they were telling us last month? I'm so glad he's "willing to play this out" while Trump destroys the global economy. The people he's killing don't have the luxury, Jesse.