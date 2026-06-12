Fox News' Brian Kilmeade: Ireland Just Wants To Be White Again!

Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade celebrated ultra right-wing violent protests in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday in response to a 30-year-old man from Sudan charged with attempted murder in a stabbing attack, claiming they just want to be white Irish again, and DHS Secretary. Mullen agreed.

To many at Fox News and in the Trump administration, there is no racism when you're standing up for your white values.

It's wild hearing Fox News hosts suddenly love protests when every other protest in our country is considered by them un-American and paid for by George Soros.

KILMEADE: Belfast, how they're standing up because their leaders have let them down in their own streets, trying to take their country back. They want to label them as racist or xenophobic. All they want to be is Irish. They want Ireland back. And that is what we've been saying for the longest time. So when you see their fight in the streets, and I've never been to Northern Ireland, I see a lot of the same fights here as they almost beheaded a guy for being Irish by another guy that came from another country, from Sudan, who felt as though they haven't beheaded someone lately. So we thought he'd start then.

Hint, hint. I didn't know Ireland was no more. It's still on my Google and Apple maps. Maybe they are slow to see what we don't see, either. Does he know that Northern Ireland isn't Ireland? It's on the same island but it's a different country.

What Kilmeade said is racist. Is xenophobic.

"Well, sometimes what you're seeing in Northern Ireland is they feel like, and this is just my opinion, they feel like that maybe the administration and their politicians doesn't have their back," Mullin replied.

NPR reports, " Firefighters rescued several people from burning houses and more than two dozen people were left homeless. Anselme Shima, a Belfast resident originally from Congo, said he saw smoke from burning vehicles near his home."I've lived on my street for almost 10 years, I have a good relationship with my neighbors, but last night was a horrific one," he said. "We don't know what to do. I'm scared. Seeing this, I'm wondering if I'm next."

Kilmeade and Mullin are setting up the rationale for violent protests led by wingnut militia-like groups supporting Trump for the 2026 midterms.