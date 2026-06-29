If Sen. Roger Marshall Represents A Kansas IQ Test, They've Failed Miserably

Senator Roger Marshall made an appearance on this Sunday's Meet the Press, and was asked by guest host Ryan Nobles about Trump refusing to sign a bipartisan housing bill until Congress passed the Republican voter suppression bill known as the SAVE Act. Marshall made a ridiculous analogy while lying about the need for the bill in the first place.

Nobles actually did a halfway decent job of pushing back on his nonsense before finally throwing his hands up and moving onto another topic.

NOBLES: Senator, we'll get to the SAVE Act in a second. First, I should point out that at this point, wages are not outpacing inflation — that's not correct.

But if you insist that the housing crisis is an imminent crisis and need, why wouldn't the president just sign this bill and push that along? Why is it necessary to hold that process up?

MARSHALL: Well, Ryan, again to push back — I think real wages are up since President Trump became president. We do have a little blip going on right now, but as gasoline prices come down, inflation is going to come down and wages will get back up. You can't look at just one day, one week, one month. You have to look at the bigger picture right now.

Look, we can do both. We can have people show voter IDs and pass the housing bill — and actually have the president sign the housing bill. We can have both. I understand the cost of living is the defining issue right now, but also everyone back home is really concerned about election integrity. We need an election that is trustworthy, and some Americans don't feel that it is.

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NOBLES: Senator Tillis says there's not enough time or money to even get this in place by November. Is he right?

MARSHALL: Well, that's very possible, but we shouldn't let the perfect be the enemy of the good. When are we going to do this? I think there is a huge concern on the part of Americans right now that our elections are not trustworthy.

I don't think that fraud will ever end our democracy. But what I'm worried about is those who hold this belief, this fear that fraud is indeed possible and could go unpunished. That's why we need to build an election process with integrity.

NOBLES: But let's talk about the root of that feeling that Americans have — at least a certain segment of Americans — as it relates to the integrity of elections. You've said that if you could pass one bill the rest of your career, it would be the SAVE Act. "Every issue we care about starts with secure elections."

Federal law already prohibits non-citizens from voting. There's no evidence that fraudulent votes have changed any election outcomes. Are you trying to solve a problem that doesn't exist?

MARSHALL: Look, we make pilots get a license before they start flying a plane. We don't wait until they crash a plane to make them go through a process.

The issue right now is that Americans don't feel that the elections are trustworthy. No one wants their vote canceled by an illegal alien or by a dead person. All you have to do is look at recent elections in Los Angeles to see the concern there. The perception here is reality, Ryan. People want election integrity.

NOBLES: But it's not —

MARSHALL: 90% of Americans want voter ID, so why not do that?

NOBLES: Let's look at the facts connected to this, Senator. Because the perception is actually not the reality, particularly when it comes to claims of election fraud.

In fact, it was the conservative Heritage Foundation that did an exhaustive study going back to the 1980s and found only 100 total instances of non-citizens voting.

Again and again, part of the problem with election integrity is that President Trump keeps accusing election systems of not being fair and not being secure — but there's actually no evidence to support that. So don't you need to bring the American people a suite of evidence that demonstrates this need?

Just give me one example of where there was some level of fraud that the SAVE Act would have prevented that would have altered an election.

MARSHALL: Yeah. I guess we look at this differently. I think, again, the election process needs to be trustworthy — it is important to the backbone and the survival of this nation.

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You can't get on a plane without an ID. When I go to the airport in Kansas, they know who I am, but they still make me show my ID. Why? Because they don't want to wait for a plane to crash before they start enforcing that particular law.

I think this is just part of trustworthiness — and the integrity of our elections is that important to our democracy.