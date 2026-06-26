Quelle Surprise!: Trump Privately Dismissed The Housing Bill With An Expletive

How completely unsurprising.
Quelle Surprise!: Trump Privately Dismissed The Housing Bill With An Expletive
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJune 26, 2026

Donald J. Trump, a real man of the people, always listening to what struggling Americans are going through, doesn't give a shit about the housing crisis. According to Punchbowl News, Trump shared his tone-deaf thoughts with House Speaker (for now) Mike Johnson in a private conversation earlier this week.

Johnson passed on the president's thoughts to a small group of GOP leadership on Tuesday. The reporting draws on four sources who were present when Johnson relayed the exchange — apparently as part of an effort to push back on a housing bill in favor of the SAVE Act, the Republican scheme to require all Americans to prove their citizenship before casting a ballot, which critics have widely condemned as naked voter suppression.

Trump canceled the signing of the sweeping bipartisan bill that could boost the U.S. housing supply and lower costs for millions of renters and buyers nationwide. His excuse: Trump alleged that passing the SAVE AMERICA Act was "a National Emergency," which, of course, it is not.

However, Americans do give a shit.

A 2025 analysis found that a record 25.2 million adults under 35 are living with their parents as the housing crisis deepens — and according to Realtor.com research released last Thursday, nearly one in three young adults were still living at home last year, a rate that actually exceeds pandemic-era levels.

Meanwhile, Republicans have been pushing for women in the U.S. to have more babies in this nearly apocalyptic economy, with no health care plan, no housing crisis remedies, and skyrocketing gas and grocery costs. The GOP, basically: 'Go birth us some babies and we'll give you this shit sandwich.'

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