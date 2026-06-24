Hayes: Reflecting Pool Is Perfect Analogy Of His Regime

MS NOW host Chris Hayes went to town on Trump's ongoing saga regarding the Reflecting Pool, aka The Trump Swamp, and how it was the "perfect encapsulation" of the Trump regime.

Hayes went through the entire saga, from how great it was going to be with clear blue water, in just a few months, and it would last a long, long time. Trump claimed that the lining they used was so tough it couldn't even be cut with a knife. Then Hayes, while laughing, pointed out that, within days, the pool had become full of green algae and that the sealant was coming off in chunks. Hayes laughed even harder as he reported that Trump was now pushing a conspiracy theory that vandals caused the algae bloom and also cut the uncuttable lining, with the length of the cut getting longer every time Trump opened his mouth.

Hayes also talked about how Trump has now put the National Guard, as well as police officers from around the country, to guard the algae and the remnants of the peeling liner against people who might dare to - gasp - touch the water! Hayes pointed out that Trump's theory of "antifa super soldiers outfitted in scuba gear" has led to real consequences, such as at least five people getting arrested. I would expect those charges to stick as well as a well-thrown sub sandwich.

Hayes summed it up with this:

This is insane! This is madness! No one's dumping things in the reflecting pool to grow algae! It's their own incompetent, corrupt failures blooming for all the world to see, cracking and floating to the surface. All of it! Just the most literal manifestation of how these people go about everything. And now they have to create this dark conspiracy and use the force of law to pursue it. These people are desperately seeking someone else to blame for Trump's malfeasance."

You know, when the man is right, the man is right.

But I do have a question. Since Trump wants his name on everything, can we refer to the Reflecting Pool as Trump Swamp?