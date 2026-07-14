The Reflecting Pool Slash Keeps Growing. Now It's Measured In Football Fields

Donald J. Trump's Reflecting Pool "vandalism" keeps growing — not the pool's problems, mind you, just the length of the gash that he insists is there.

Monday night, Trump took to Truth Social to announce that the pool had been drained again to fix "the scars and damage that was done by the Vandals two weeks ago," describing "slashes" 300 yards long — that's 900 feet, or three football fields, for those keeping score at home.

"We drained the beautiful “Reflecting Pool” today in order to fix the scars and damage that was done by the Vandals two weeks ago," he wrote. "We wanted to wait until after the July 4th Weekend. The slashes were 300 yards long, and the floor of the pool was cut and then pulled upward, with great force, by these thugs."

"The Parks Department had to empty the water in order to fix the water tight basin," he added. "It will be refilled and put back into service soon. These Country hating sleazebags should pay a big price for the damage done. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT"

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Keeping score is, in fact, the only way to follow this story. Trump's cut has been growing steadily since he first mentioned it.

On June 21st: 250 feet

June 22: 300 feet

June 23: 350 feet, upgraded to "numerous slashes" spread across that length

July 13: 900 feet

That's more than triple the length in under a month, with no evidence to back up his wild-eyed claims. Or maybe, perhaps, Paul Bunyon is the culprit. There may be more gash figures from Trump's peanut butter brain, but you get the gist.

Reporters have tried to find this apparently enormous knife wound. Washington Post staff even sent to inspect the pool found nothing, and neither could the eight Park Police officers stationed there.

Meanwhile, the thing everyone can actually see — the pool's green water — has a boring, non-criminal explanation: aquatic ecologists say it's an ordinary algal bloom, likely made worse by the renovation itself, which disturbed the water. No knife required.

In a separate post, Trump lashed out at ABC News, calling the outlet's Reflecting Pool story "fake news."

It sure looks like Donald is the vandal: