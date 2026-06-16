'I Caution Lindsey': JD Vance Goes After Sen. Graham By Name On Live TV

Vice President JD Vance took a shot at one of President Donald Trump's closest allies on live television Monday.

Vance called out Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and Trump's regular golfing partner, by name on ABC's Good Morning America — telling him to stop doubting the newly signed U.S.-Iran deal.

"'I am somewhat concerned that Iran's view of the agreement seems different than what the American negotiating team is claiming,'" host George Stephanopoulos said, reading from Graham's post on X. "Is that true?"

"No, George. It's not true," Vance shot back. "And I'd caution Lindsey Graham and anybody else not to believe the hardliner propaganda in Iran, but to believe what's actually in the agreement."

Vance said the full text of the deal would be released this week and pushed back hard on Iranian claims that sanctions relief would flow immediately upon signing.

"Iran doesn't get a dime of money unless they perform their obligations," he said. "Not a single dollar of American money will go to Iran."

He added that significant sanctions relief was on the table — but only if Tehran made long-term commitments to abandon its nuclear weapons program and stop funding terrorism across the Middle East.

Vance also defended the deal against comparisons to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Obama-era nuclear agreement that the Gulf state coalition widely opposed. Arab partners, he argued, "love this deal" precisely because they hated the last one.

Graham had been skeptical of the Iran negotiations for months. As recently as April, he warned the ceasefire negotiating document had "troubling aspects" and specifically called on Vance to answer for it before Congress.