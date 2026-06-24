Kudlow Bemoans All Of The 'Hand-Wringing' Over Iran War

Once again, everything is sunshine and roses in upside-down land at Fox 'News'. FBN host Larry Kudlow made an appearance on Special Report with Bret Baier this Tuesday and was asked about the slight increase in traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and Kudlow immediately proceeded to blow smoke up Baier's audiences backsides.

Here's Kudlow bemoaning all of the "hand-wringing" over the economic damage Trump has caused with his war with Iran, and pretending the number of barrels of oil that passed through the strait in recent days is some sort of a "record."

BAIER: Larry, speaking of the Strait, you look at the traffic today — it's much more, it's flowing out of there. You had some stats about from June. KUDLOW: 19 million barrels passed through yesterday. You're probably going to go through 20 million. You were basically almost halfway back of the original shortage of world oil supply, which was about 20% out of 100 billion barrels a day. So 20 billion barrels a day. And look, I just wanted — I guess I have to say it. This memo is non-binding. It's just a political document that opened up a conversation, okay? And whatever the IRGC people may or may not say, they're like Baghdad Bob during the Iraqi war — reminds me of that — because it has no bearing on anything. They're saying, for example, that the Strait of Hormuz is closed, right? And we're having record transits right now. They can't... Women in the streets of Tehran are not wearing their hijabs, walking around in short skirts on motorcycles, saying things and singing songs. It's as though they've lost the morality play that they tried to do. Trump has destroyed Iran's military, its industrial base, its economy. They're on their knees and they're suing for peace, and he's got a diplomatic initiative, and it's going to take a while. I agree with that. It's going to take quite a while. But I take it very, very seriously. And meanwhile, energy prices coming down, gasoline prices coming down, and any money that might go in the next 30 days — or 60 days — to Iran is going to pass through the U.S. Treasury's escrow account. In other words, we will control any money from Iranian... BAIER: You're talking about frozen funds. KUDLOW: Actually, oil sales first, and the frozen funds may come later, but it will go through a Treasury escrow account, which is aimed at purchasing American farm products, various commodities, and medical products to help the people in Iran. So I think, you know, Trump is absolutely in control. There's so much hand-wringing going on here, probably for political reasons, but I think he's on the right track.

Prior to Trump's war, over a hundred-plus ships on average passed through the strait every day. That plummeted to zero or close to zero since early March.

Since the MOU was signed, traffic has increased to maybe 30 crossings a day, but that's still nowhere near the crossings prior to the war, and other commodities such as LNG was down as much at 99 % and fertilizer was down 94 % compared to pre-war levels, so sorry Larry, but things are nowhere near back to normal, much less at "record levels," unless by "record" you mean compared to zero.

And Trump doesn't look like he's "in control" of anything. He threw Vance under the bus and even Kudlow's cohort on Fox, Brian Kilmeade, seemed to know the negotiations were a farce.

Editor's note: Here he is tossing a fit instead of telling us how great everything is because the Senate once again passed a War Powers Resolution. He doesn't seem especially confident in how things are going.