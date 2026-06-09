MAGA Defies Trump By Cheering Endorsed Candidate's Downfall: 'The Most Humiliating Thing'

With Donald Trump's endorsed candidate facing a potentially embarrassing primary Tuesday, some of the loudest voices in MAGA world are rooting for him to lose — and they're not whispering about it.
By David EdwardsJune 9, 2026

With Donald Trump's endorsed candidate facing a potentially embarrassing primary Tuesday, some of the loudest voices in MAGA world are rooting for him to lose — and they're not whispering about it.

On Monday's edition of Steve Bannon's War Room, Bannon and Noel Fritsch — a conservative campaign consultant working for GOP Senate candidate Mark Lynch — gleefully torched Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on the eve of South Carolina's Republican primary, warning the four-term incumbent could fall below the 50% threshold required to avoid a runoff.

"This would be the most humiliating thing that would ever happen to Lindsey Graham," Bannon said.

Trump formally endorsed Graham in April and, with the primary hours away, announced a last-minute tele-rally Monday evening in a scramble to push Graham over the line. It didn't stop his own base from celebrating the incumbent's struggles.

Fritsch, who identifies himself as a consultant for Lynch — a Greenville businessman self-funding his challenge to the tune of $5 million — was withering.

"Lindsey Graham is an embarrassment," Fritsch said. "These phony — they're counterfeit Republicans. It's not even fair to use the word Republican in the same sentence with a lot of these guys. They are going to sell out the country to the lowest bidder, and everybody knows it now, Steve."

He added: "We can't find people in South Carolina who really like Lindsey Graham."

Fritsch also accused Fox News of freezing Lynch out of coverage while giving Graham a platform, calling the network "the enemy of the people."

"He's on Fox all the time," Bannon agreed.

If Graham fails to clear 50% on Tuesday, a runoff would be held on June 23. Fritsch called the prospect "a huge, cataclysmic event for the RINOs."

"Dump Lindsey," he said.

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