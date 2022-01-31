Lindsey Graham Defies Fox News, Supports Biden's Black Female SCOTUS Nominee

The SC Senator is all in favor of making the court look more like the real America? He knows one of the frontrunners.
By John AmatoJanuary 31, 2022

Breaking with the hyperventilating racist Republicans, Sen. Lindsey Graham said it was a great idea to appoint an African-American woman to the highest court.

Graham called possible nominee of South Carolina U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs an "awesome person" and well-qualified.

"She's one of the most decent people I've ever met. It would be good for the court to have somebody who's not at Harvard or Yale. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina...I cannot say anything bad about Michelle Childs. She's an awesome person."

Go deeper: Chuck Schumer plans rapid confirmation for Biden nominee.

Graham said, "Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America. You know, we make a real effort as Republicans to recruit women and people of color to make the party look more like America."

Graham poo-poohed the affirmative action angle by Robert Wicker. To Republicans, a black female could never be qualified to serve on the court.

And to most Republicans, since Trump came up in 2015, only the color white seems to be allowed to represent the country. And since Traitor Trump, Sen. Graham has soiled his reputation more than any other Republican who wants to be taken seriously.

